AI Diagnostics To Robotic Surgery Showcased At FSAPAI Conference In Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A major transformation in pet healthcare, ranging from artificial intelligence-based diagnostics to robotic surgeries, was highlighted at the 17th International Conference of the Federation of Small Animal Practitioners Association of India (FSAPAI), which began in Indore with participation from over 2,000 experts from across the globe.

The three-day conference, being held at Brilliant Convention Centre, is jointly organised with veterinary associations of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Addressing the gathering, Melbourne-based surgical oncologist Dr Charles Kuntz said cancer treatment in pets has advanced significantly in recent years. Alongside improvements in chemotherapy and radiotherapy, immunotherapy is emerging as a promising option with fewer side effects.

He added that robotic-assisted surgeries, commonly used in human medicine, are now being adopted in veterinary practice, while artificial intelligence is aiding early and accurate diagnosis.

However, he expressed concern over the shortage of veterinary specialists in India compared to countries such as Australia, highlighting the need for capacity building in the sector.

The conference features discussions on complex conditions such as kidney diseases, eye disorders, advanced surgeries and bone marrow transplants.

Organising Secretary Dr Narendra Chauhan said scientific sessions, hands-on workshops and interactive seminars are enabling participants to gain practical exposure to new technologies. Experts from the US, Brazil and Europe are sharing case studies and research findings.

Advanced treatments such as dialysis, kidney transplants and regenerative medicine are also being explored, although high costs remain a major challenge. Senior veterinary surgeon Dr Sunil Kumar Tumdiya said affordability limits access to such treatments.