Agar: Stunned by cross-voting, 9 BJP councillors pledge to remain loyal to party

During the recently held municipal elections, BJP had secured 12 seats in the election to the Municipal Council while the Congress had secured 11 votes.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 10:47 PM IST
Agar (Madhya Pradesh): Despite being short of a majority in the election of Municipal Council president, Congress succeeded in ensuring cross-voting from four BJP candidates. Following which, BJP councillors went to the renowned Baijnath Mahadev Temple and pledged to remain loyal to the party.

Later four BJP candidates cross-voted for Congress and it secured the president's seat. BJP was stunned into silence after realizing that four councillors had cross-voted. Thus this pledge. But out of 12 councillors, only nine turned up to take the pledge of loyalty to their party.

