Agar: One kid dies, three sustain injuries as overhead water tank of school collapses on them

Nalkheda/Agar (Madhya Pradesh): An eight-year-old boy was killed, while three other children sustained severe injuries after an overhead water tank collapsed on them on Friday evening, eyewitnesses said on Saturday.

The incident took place at the Government Secondary School located in village Goonjaria of the district.

According to information, all four children, whose families live in nearby areas, were playing on the school’s ground.

In the meantime, the water tank which was constructed six months ago fell on the children and they trapped under debris.

The children were taken out by villagers. Villagers said that Deepak had died on spot, while three others identified as Nisha, 11, Sona, 12 and Sulochna, 9 suffered severe injuries. The injured are admitted at a hospital, villagers informed.

The preliminary investigation by a probe team revealed that the water tank could not bear the pressure of water due to substandard construction and collapsed.

District Education Officer, Dr Anil Kushwah said an FIR would be lodged against the contractor of the water tank.

ALSO READ Indore: Return filing system putting financial burden on traders

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 04:45 PM IST