Agar: All women members to run gram panchayat in Semli village

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): With the nomination process for the three-tier local body elections concluding on Tuesday, panch of all the 10 wards of Semli village and 10 panch of Kundlavillage, located just 7 kilometers away from Agar district headquarters were elected unopposed.

Locals of Semli village of Agar Janpad had set another instance by unanimously electing an all-women panchayat. Though the official announcement is yet to be made, Semli gram panchayat of Agar janpad panchayat has achieved the unopposed Gram Panchayat in the district as the post of Sarpanch is reserved for unreserved women.

According to information, the people of the village had unanimously submitted the forms of 16 Panch, all women in the nomination process. On this basis, Semli Gram Panchayat has been elected unopposed. However, the situation will be cleared following scrutiny of nomination forms and the date of withdrawal of candidature on June 10.

Notably, elected panch of the gram panchayat Sitabai, Kailashbai, Suganbai, Ramkanyabai, Manoharbai, Babita, Devbai, Gayatribai, and others were elected unopposed. With this Semli village is now eligible for the state government’s incentive of Rs 15 lakh, thanks to all women-panchayat members. Villagers said that Semli had taken lead in women’s political participation and taken up women empowerment in the village.