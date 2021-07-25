Admission to private schools under RTE: Last date July 26

Indore: According to the schedule set by the education department of the state government, the last date for completing the admission process by submitting documents to private schools under the Right to Education Act is July 26. According to the records, in the past, 6,708 children were selected by the State Education Centre, Bhopal, for admission under RTE to various private schools of Indore district through lottery.

Schools have been allotted to the selected children for free admission. The admission process must be completed in the allotted schools by submitting documents by July 26.

District project coordinator Akshay Singh Rathore said, “About 10,800 applications were found eligible after verification for 1,600 private schools of Indore district.” These applications were included in the lottery by the State Education Centre, Bhopal. Through lottery, 6,708 children were selected for admission under RTE in various private schools of the district. “Information regarding this has been sent through SMS to the parents/guardians of children who have been allotted schools by the state-administered centre,” Rathore said.

“Parents of children who have been allotted schools will be able to download the allotment letter and attend the allotted school with the necessary documents and get the admission process done by July 26, 2021,” said the reminder sent by the district centre to parents.

“If the admission process isn’t completed by the stipulated date, the admission will stand automatically cancelled,” Rathore said. He added that, in the non-government schools, that is, private schools where children have been allotted, their institution heads will ensure admission through the RTE MP App.