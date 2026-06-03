Admin Streamlines Thandla Haat Market In Jhabua | FP photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): SDM Bhaskar Gachale has launched measures to streamline Thandla's weekly haat market, responding to a long-standing demand from traders and residents for a better organised marketplace.

Following his directions, municipal and administrative officials carried out a reorganisation drive at the old vegetable market premises on Tuesday.

During the exercise, officials allocated designated spaces to traders and introduced measures aimed at improving crowd management, accessibility and overall market operations.

For years, the weekly haat market had been functioning with an unplanned layout, causing congestion and inconvenience for both vendors and shoppers.

The lack of proper organisation had led to repeated demands from traders and local residents for administrative intervention and a more systematic arrangement of the market.

As part of the inspection, officials reviewed the existing facilities at the market premises and identified areas requiring improvement. They also assessed infrastructure-related issues that were affecting the smooth functioning of market activities.

Speaking on the initiative, SDM Gachale said that improving the functioning of the haat market remains a priority for the administration.

He noted that the current exercise marks the beginning of a broader effort to strengthen infrastructure and enhance public amenities for traders and visitors.

He also directed the municipal council to address identified shortcomings and undertake the necessary upgrades to ensure better market management in the future.