ACS Sanjay Dubey -- State To Incentivise Green Bldgs By Revising Construction Byelaws | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The CII-Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) Madhya Pradesh Sustainability Conclave, held at a private hotel, brought together policymakers and industry leaders to advance green urbanisation.

Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Dubey positioned sustainability as the central pillar of future development policy. He asserted that integrating governance with technological innovation is essential to building climate-resilient, efficient and inclusive cities across the state.

Dubey outlined a policy-driven roadmap focused on embedding sustainability into urban planning frameworks. He confirmed that the state is actively examining incentives for IGBC Silver and Gold-rated projects, alongside rebates and concessions to accelerate adoption.

He further stated that the government is revising building bye-laws to enable green construction practices, while placing policy emphasis on expanding urban green spaces and promoting sustainable materials.

Reinforcing the direction of the state, Dubey stressed that aligning regulatory systems with innovation will ensure long-term environmental responsibility without compromising urban growth.

Parikshit Zade, the Chief Executive Officer of Indore Development Corporation, Government of Madhya Pradesh, highlighted ongoing sustainability initiatives. National Chairman of IGBC C Shekar Reddy, president of CREDAI Indore Sandeep Shrivastav, Chairman of IGBC Indore Chapter Vinod Bapna and Co-Chair of IGBC Indore Chapter Kushagra Agrawal participated in discussions on green infrastructure and energy efficiency.

Technical sessions and panel deliberations explored climate-resilient planning, concluding with a collective call for coordinated action toward sustainable urban transformation.