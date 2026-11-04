Accused Truck Driver Arrested In Dewas TI Dilip Puri Death Case, Shot In Leg During Police Encounter

Shocker: Dewas TI Crushed To Death By Truck During Illegal Liquor Smuggling Check |

Dewas TI Dilip Puri Death Case: Police arrested the accused truck driver in the death case of Dewas TI Dilip Puri on Tuesday night. The accused, identified as Gajendra alias Akku, was driving the Eicher truck that ran over TI Puri during an operation against liquor smuggling.

Dewas Police had announced a reward of Rs 10,000 each for the arrest of the two suspects wanted in the case.

Dewas Police Encounter:

According to information, a brief encounter occurred when the accused driver attempted to escape from police custody late at night. Akku allegedly tried to snatch a pistol from a police officer to attack the police personnel. He did not stop despite police warnings, following which the police shot him in the right leg. The encounter occurred within the jurisdiction of Barotha police station, near Dewas.

Police said necessary procedures were followed in accordance with the prescribed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). The accused is currently undergoing treatment at the District Hospital in Dewas