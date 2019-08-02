Abortive bid to rob ATM in Sudama Nagar in Indore

Indore: A thief attempted to rob an ATM in Sudama Nagar area on Wednesday night.

The Case was filed by a person who lives near the ATM in Annapurna area.

The police said that Hemant Tanwar, a resident of Patnipura area, filed a complaint against an unidentified person of attempting a robbery at an ATM machine. He stated in his complaint that accused entered the ATM booth and tried to break the locker of the machine where the money was kept.

After multiple unsuccessful attempts, the accused ran away from the place.

The Police were scanning CCTV footages. The investigation into the case is underway.