A Candle March Was Held On Mother’s Day Seeking Justice For The Victims’ Families In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of Mother’s Day, members of Sanstha Paurush organised a protest and candle march demanding justice for mothers whose families are still awaiting legal closure in high-profile cases.

The demonstration began at Nehru Park, from where participants marched on foot to Regal Square carrying candles and placards while raising slogans. Families associated with several widely discussed cases participated in the march, including relatives of Raja Raghuvanshi, Nitin Padiyar, Jitendra Bharti and Praveen Patel of Dewas.

Speaking during the event, Ashok Dashora said the organisation arranged the candle march to support mothers who are still fighting for justice. He stated that the initiative was aimed at drawing the attention of the government and the legal system towards families who feel justice has been delayed.

Among those present was Uma Raghuvanshi, who emotionally appealed for strict action against the accused in her son’s murder case. She alleged that despite the brutal killing of her son, the accused, Sonam, was out on bail. Demanding stronger legal action, she said the bail should be cancelled and severe punishment should be awarded.

Vipin Raghuvanshi also addressed the gathering and claimed that the family was still waiting for justice nearly 10 months after the incident. He said the candle march was organised to keep public attention focused on the case and to demand strict punishment for those responsible.

Participants carried placards and shouted slogans throughout the march, urging authorities to ensure speedy justice for affected families. Organisers said such peaceful demonstrations would continue until the families receive what they described as fair and timely justice.