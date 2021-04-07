898 test Covid positive, 4 deaths in Indore

Indore: Cases of COVID 19 are increasing continuously and breaking al past records. As many as 898 new cases were found on Wednesday out of 5,603 samples. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 16.03%. Total number of positive patients reached 75,793. Four deaths were also reported taking the toll to 985, so far.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Wednesday was 9,68,384. As many as 4662 samples were tested negative on Wednesday. The Department took 5673 more samples for testing-- 3229 RTPCR and 2444 Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT). As many as 6563 patients are getting treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 68245 patients have also been discharged so far