7-Year Wait Ends, FIR Filed In ₹1.20 Lakh ATM Fraud In Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have registered a case regarding an online fraud that occurred seven years ago in the Rajendra Nagar police station area.

The victim, Mukesh Nayak, a resident of Kundan Nagar, had lodged a complaint in 2019 that his loan instalments were bouncing despite having a sufficient bank balance. Bank statements revealed that on May 7 and 8, 2019, an unidentified individual in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, withdrew Rs 1.20 lakh in 12 separate ATM transactions. Nayak said that he never shared his PIN or banking details. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

Stock investment fraud via X: Man loses Rs 24.25 lakh

A resident of Meghdoot Nagar fell victim to a stock market scam, losing over Rs 24.25 lakh to fraudsters operating through social media under Hira Nagar police station limits.

Complainant Rohit Gaur was added to two groups on X: Alpha Connect 2105 and Stock Market Indicator 2. The group admins, identified as Vritika Anand, Anirudh Jain, and Harjot Dhaliwal, lured Gaur with promises of high returns on share trading.

Gaur was convinced to transfer Rs 24.25 lakh into various bank accounts. When he attempted to withdraw his supposed profits and principal, he was blocked from the funds.

Man duped of Rs 2.73 lakh on pretext of opening restaurant

Police have registered a case against a man from Bhind for allegedly duping a city man under the pretext of opening a restaurant. Following a complaint by Ravi Sharma, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar, a case has been registered against the accused Shivraj Singh Parihar, alias Jojo.

On August 24, 2023, the accused contacted Sharma and promised to help him open a restaurant. Relying on these promises, Sharma transferred a total of Rs 2.73 lakh in multiple instalments, but the accused reneged on his promise.

Police Advisory Officials urge citizens to remain vigilant against social media groups promising "guaranteed" high returns in the stock market and never to share OTPs or bank details with unverified individuals.