6,869 Revenue Cases Missing From RCMS In MP's Ratlam; Collector Orders Immediate Update | Representative image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 6,869 ongoing cases in revenue courts across Ratlam district have not been entered on the Revenue Court Management System (RCMS) portal, raising questions over the implementation and monitoring of the government’s online court management system.

The issue came to light after newly appointed Collector Ajay Katesariya reviewed his department as part of efforts to establish a paperless office system.

The matter is no longer limited to technical or online updating, as government directives had already mandated the registration of ongoing revenue cases on RCMS.

RCMS was implemented in Madhya Pradesh on Oct 1, 2016, to facilitate online registration, monitoring and tracking of revenue cases.

Further, the Revenue Department issued detailed instructions on Sept 8, 2020, regarding the e-Dayara register and e-case lists, directing that all ongoing cases be entered into the system and cause lists generated through RCMS.

The presence of 6,869 cases outside the portal in 2026 raises questions about compliance and periodic monitoring. It also prompts questions over whether online records were regularly matched with physical court records.

Collector Katesariya has now directed officials to update all pending cases on RCMS and ensure timely hearings.