68 Cartons Of Illict Liquor Seized By Aalirajpur Police In Forest

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Chandpur police seized 68 cartons of illegally stored liquor, worth around Rs 3.89 lakh, from a forest in Velar Faliya of Jhadoli village on Thursday. The action followed a tip-off about liquor hidden in the area.

A police team led by Chandpur station in-charge Dilip Singh Chandel searched the forest and recovered 681 bulk litres of liquor. The seizure included 15 cartons of Ritz whisky, 23 cartons of Mounts 6000 beer, 25 cartons of Goa whisky and five cartons of country liquor. No one was found at the spot.

Police registered a case against unidentified persons under Sections 34(1), 34(2) and 36 of the Excise Act. Further investigation is underway to identify those responsible and trace the intended destination of the liquor.

In a separate incident, Kotwali police seized 77 cartons of beer and a vehicle worth over Rs 12.53 lakh during a checking operation at Cinema Square on Wednesday. The driver was arrested for allegedly transporting liquor without valid documents.

According to SP Samar Verma, the action was taken following a tip-off on Wednesday night. A police team set up a barricade at Cinema Square and stopped the vehicle.

During a search, police recovered 77 cartons containing 924 bulk litres of Mount 6000 Super Strong beer cans, valued at Rs 2,53,176. The car was valued at Rs 10 lakh. The driver, identified as Shailesh Rathwa (26), a resident of Chhota Udaipur district in Gujarat, failed to produce valid documents or a licence. Police registered a case under Sections 34(2) and 46 of the Excise Act.