60-Foot Road Project Begins In Pragati Nagar, Western Indore, Seeing Vijay Nagar-Like Transformation | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While performing bhoomi pujan for the construction of a new 60-foot-wide road in Pragati Nagar, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said that western Indore is now witnessing the same transformation once seen in the Vijay Nagar area.

“With modern and visually appealing intersections being developed across localities, especially Pragati Nagar and Rajendra Nagar, western parts of the city are seeing the type of infrastructure development once witnessed in the Vijay Nagar area,” Bhargav said while addressing a gathering at the bhoomi pujan ceremony. The event was attended by MLA Madhu Verma, BJP representatives, municipal officials, and enthusiastic residents.

Calling the road a “development lifeline” for the area, Bhargav said the project would ease congestion and make daily commuting far more convenient for residents of Pragati Nagar and nearby colonies. He also praised corporator Prashant Badwe for his consistent efforts in transforming the ward into a model locality.

“Development works worth nearly Rs30 crore have already been completed in this ward, bringing visible changes in civic facilities and public infrastructure,” the Mayor said.

Penalty if your dog poops in a public place

The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) will start imposing fines on people if their pets defecate in public places. The fine amount ranges from Rs 500 to Rs 5,000.

The Mayor warned pet owners against allowing dogs to dirty public places, stating that the IMC would impose penalties on violators. “Indore’s cleanliness is our collective responsibility. We cannot compromise on it,” he asserted.

‘Har Ghar Solar’ push for a greener Indore

Focusing on sustainability, Bhargav urged residents to embrace rooftop solar energy under the Har Ghar Solar campaign. He said the initiative would help families cut electricity bills while contributing to environmental conservation and energy independence.

Mayor’s green pledge

In a move aimed at promoting eco-friendly habits, Bhargav announced that he would travel only by two-wheeler every Friday as part of a No Car Day initiative inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for environmental protection.

Appealing to citizens to adopt small but meaningful changes in their daily lives, he said, reducing fuel consumption and pollution starts with individual responsibility.