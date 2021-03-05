6 found with UK strain in Indore

Indore: As many as 6 samples out of 103 sent for genome sequencing to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), New Delhi tested positive for UK strain of Covid. Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College received the reports late on Thursday. Much to the surprise of the city officials, none of the patients who tested positive for the UK strain, has any international travel history. Of the six who tested positive, five were asymptomatic. The reports sent city officials on a tizzy and divisional commissioner Dr Pawan Sharma held an immediate meeting with medical college authorities and health department officials to take action to prevent the spread of the disease while officials also discussed possibilities of night curfew.

“Six of the samples have tested positive for UK strain. As reports suggest that it spreads fast, we will take all possible steps to prevent the same. We have also discussed possibilities of night curfew but no decision has been taken as we will take preventive measures for three days and review it after that,” divisional commissioner Dr Pawan Sharma said. Meanwhile, chief medical and health officer Dr Pravin Jadia said, “We have started contact tracing of the patients. Three of them work in the same office. Our team has kept all of them in home isolation and over 100 samples of their contacts have been taken.” He said that they are strictly monitoring the patients and their contacts.