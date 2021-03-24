584 test C-positive, 2 deaths in Indore

Indore: Sudden increase in Covid cases was seen in the city as it crossed 500-mark again after 99 days. As many as 584 patients tested positive out of 4,519 sample reports received on Wednesday. Last time, above 500 cases were reported on December 5 when 516 cases were reported.

City had seen the highest number of cases on December 1 i.e. 595 and experts believe that the record will be breached in next couple of days.

Rate of positive patients was recorded at 12.92 percent. Total number of positive patients reached 65,957. Two deaths were reported taking the toll to 949, so far. According to the bulletin, reports of total samples received till Wednesday was 9,04,178.

As many as 3871 samples were tested negative on Wednesday. Department took 4452 more samples for testing -- 3250 RTPCR and 1202 RAT. As many as 2523 patients are getting treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 62485 patients have been discharged so far.