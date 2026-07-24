573 Students Join IIT Indore; 3 New UG Programmes Introduced | Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore organised the orientation programme for the newly admitted undergraduate students of the academic session 2026-27 on July 24, marking the beginning of their academic journey at the institute.

The programme was attended by Lieutenant General Praveen Bakshi, VSM, commandant, Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE), Mhow, as the chief guest, and was presided over by IIT Indore director Prof Suhas Joshi.

For the academic session 2026-27, the institute has admitted 573 students across its undergraduate programmes in BTech, BS and BDes.

Joshi welcomed the chief guest, the newly admitted students and their parents. In his address, he said, "Continuing the legacy of this event, the Institute is honored to welcome the Commandant of MCTE, Mhow, as the Chief Guest."

He highlighted that IIT Indore is among the fastest-progressing IITs and has consistently advanced in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), securing the 12th position. He outlined the institute's vision for the next five years, focusing on creating meaningful societal impact, revitalising industry and corporate collaborations, catalysing translational research, fostering a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem, and enhancing the student learning experience in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

He also said every student is expected to undertake at least one project aimed at addressing the needs of communities at the bottom of the socio-economic pyramid.

Joshi also briefed the audience about the institute's academic programmes and explained the academic pathways available from the first year onwards to help students become successful graduates. He introduced the institute's flagship induction programme, "Genesis 5.0", designed for newly admitted students.

Through the programme, students become familiar with the institute's state-of-the-art research facilities and infrastructure, build meaningful peer connections, and make a smooth transition into campus life.

He also spoke about the institute's Makerspace Laboratory, where students engage in hands-on activities such as stitching their own aprons, building gliders, participating in egg-drop challenges and other experiential learning exercises that promote creativity and innovation. In addition, he highlighted the institute's sports facilities, technology initiatives, the newly established Mehta Family Schools, major research and development projects, and the biodiversity of the campus.

Lieutenant General Praveen Bakshi, VSM, said, "It is a privilege to be part of this special occasion. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the newly admitted students and their proud parents.

IIT Indore is an academic powerhouse with a distinctive identity, known for its strong focus on state-of-the-art research infrastructure and technological advancement. At MCTE, Mhow, we are continuously integrating advanced technologies into our training and educational ecosystem to prepare for the challenges of the future. Today, technology is not merely an option it is a catalyst for transformation.

As part of the Genesis programme, we are delighted to welcome you to MCTE, Mhow, where you will have the opportunity to experience our state-of-the-art facilities, cutting-edge technologies, and the role of innovation in strengthening national capabilities. I encourage each of you to make the most of this enriching experience and embrace the spirit of learning and innovation."

From the academic session 2026-27, the institute has introduced three new undergraduate programmes: BTech in Biomedical Engineering and Data Science, BTech in Environmental Economics and Sustainable Engineering, and its first Bachelor of Science (BS) programme in Applied and Industrial Chemistry.