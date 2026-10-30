₹ 543 Crore Subsidy Distributed Under PM Surya Ghar Scheme Across 15 Districts Of Madhya Pradesh | KhetiVyapar

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh West Discom has distributed Rs 543 crore in subsidies through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to consumers installing rooftop solar plants under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana across 15 districts of Malwa-Nimar. So far, rooftop solar systems have been installed in 80,500 households.

Managing director Anup Kumar Singh said officials review the scheme's progress daily at headquarters, regional offices and district levels to ensure effective implementation. Consumers are eligible for subsidies of up to Rs 78,000, depending on applicable provisions.

Indore leads with nearly 39,000 consumers installing rooftop solar plants, followed by Ujjain, Ratlam, Mandsaur and Dewas.

Singh said that, including other schemes and all electricity consumer categories, the company has installed solar plants at about 97,500 locations across its jurisdiction.

Total installed rooftop solar capacity with net meters across all consumer categories has reached nearly 550 MW, reflecting growing solar adoption.

V Connect App receives 424 reports of power theft and irregularities

The V Connect app, launched by Madhya Pradesh West Discom to curb electricity theft and other irregularities, has received 424 reports so far. Officials said the company is taking action on the information received.

According to the discom, 366 'panchnamas', or official inspection records, have been prepared, with the total assessed amount reaching approximately Rs 82 lakh.

The app allows users to confidentially report electricity theft and other power-related irregularities. Following verification and preparation of inspection records, informants receive incentives through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Informants can receive Rs 100 to Rs 500 per report, depending on applicable provisions.