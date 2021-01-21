44 Covid positive, one death in Indore

Indore: As many as 44 patients tested positive out of 3880 sample reports received on Thursday. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 1.13 percent and the total number of positive patients reached 57229. One death was reported due to which the total number of deaths remained 924, so far.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Thursday was 751266. As many as 3832 samples were tested negative on Thursday. Department has taken 3894 more samples for testing including 946 RTPCR samples and 2908 Rapid Antigen Tests. As many as 1205 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 55100 patients have been discharged so far.