43 new cases, one death in Indore

Indore: Number of positive cases of Covid-19 dropped below 50, a day before vaccination. As many as 43 patients tested positive out of 3,753 sample reports received on Friday. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 1.15 percent and the total number of positive patients reached 56,969. One death was reported taking the total to 916.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Friday was 7,28,977. As many as 3706 samples were tested negative on Friday. Department has taken 3,928 more samples for testing including 1520 for RTPCR tests. As many as 1597 patients are getting treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 54,456 patients have been discharged so far. Department has reported 101 patients discharged and also added 268 patients discharged as reconciliation.