₹4 Crore Tribal Welfare Scam: Fake Loans Used To Siphon Funds In MP's Alirajpur Cooperative Society | File Pic (Representational Image)

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Another major financial irregularity surfaced in Kathiwada of Aalirajpur district, where officials allegedly embezzled Rs 3.99 crore from the Tribal Welfare Service Cooperative Society (Adim Jati Seva Sahakari Sanstha).

This comes shortly after an Rs 18 crore scam was reported in the Education Department, raising fresh concerns over misuse of public funds.

Police registered an FIR late Sunday evening at Kathiwada police station against three suspect officials. SP Raghuvansh Singh confirmed the names of the suspects on Monday. The suspects have been identified as Nirbhay Singh Tomar, Girdhari Lal Rathore and Ramesh Bhuria.

As per reports, the investigation began after a complaint was filed by Uday Singh Chouhan. Officials found that the suspects misused their positions in different branches of the cooperative society.

Girdhari Lal Rathore served as branch manager at Amkhut, Ramesh Bhuria worked as committee manager at Kevda and Nirbhay Singh Tomar held charge as branch manager at Kathiwada.

Police said the suspects entered fake loan transactions in the Core Banking System using forged IDs. They falsely showed that farmers had received loans beyond permissible limits. They also failed to deposit loan repayments collected from farmers into official accounts, diverting funds illegally.

Based on a Chartered Accountant audit report, police registered the case under Sections 420 and 409 of the IPC. SI Lalu Singh Bhuria is leading the investigation. Authorities are continuing to probe the financial trail and possible wider involvement in the scam.