35 test positive, two deaths in Indore in 24 hours

INDORE: As many as 35 patients tested positive out of 4,202 sample reports received on Monday. Rate of positive patients was dropped below 1 percent and was recorded at 0.83% and the total number of positive patients reached 57,097. Two deaths were reported due to which the total number of deaths remained 920, so far.

According to the CMHO bulletin, reports of total samples received till Monday was 7,40,103. As many as 4165 samples were tested negative on Monday. Department has taken 4475 more samples for testing including 1836 for RTPCR. As many as 1332 patients are getting treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 54,845 patients have been discharged so far. Department has reported 210 patients discharged.