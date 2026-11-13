₹35 Lakh Seized In TI Dilip Puri Murder Case In Dewas | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have seized Rs 35 lakh, allegedly earned through illegal liquor trading, following the interrogation of Rahul Jaiswal, the prime accused in the murder of Khategaon police station in-charge Dilip Puri in Dewas district.

Dewas superintendent of police Aditya Mishra said eight people have been arrested, six of whom are in police custody.

Investigators also uncovered liquor contracts worth around Rs 40 crore in Harda district, allegedly operated through Barwani resident Patendra Jaiswal. Police said Patendra held a 10% share, while Rahul Jaiswal, Manish Jaiswal and Mohin Jaiswal held 30% each.

Police searched Manish's Indore office and reportedly found WhatsApp conversations about liquor profits and distribution of money.

Puri was killed on Nov 2 while trying to stop a truck carrying over 1,800 litres of illicit liquor near Sandalpur Phata on the Indore-Betul highway. The driver allegedly steered onto a divider, crushing Puri under the rear wheel.

Meanwhile, Mohin died during treatment at a Gujarat hospital after reportedly suffering a brain stroke while on the run. Investigation continues.

Man’s body found in Khan River near Nagar Nigam Sq

The body of a man aged around 35 was found floating in Khan River near Nagar Nigam Square, under the MG Road police station limits on Thursday afternoon. The deceased has not yet been identified. It is also unclear whether he jumped into the drain or accidentally fell into it.

MG Road police station in-charge Vijay Singh Sisodiya said police received information about a body floating in the river near Nagar Nigam Square. A police team rushed to the spot and began retrieving the body. However, the man's identity is yet to be established. Preliminary investigations suggest that he was around 35 years old.

Police are scanning CCTV footage from the area to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.