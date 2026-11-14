₹3,451 Crore Highway Project Under Scanner As Waterlogged Underpasses Force Villagers To Risk Lives At Chandesari Junction In MP's Ujjain | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Chandesari Junction on the 177-km highway stretch, constructed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) at a cost of about Rs 3,451 crore, has become a major concern for motorists. Even two years after its construction, the underpass near the junction remains non-functional, forcing thousands of villagers to cross the busy highway amid fast-moving heavy vehicles, posing a serious risk of accidents

The NHAI has constructed these highway stretches on the Dewas Road under four separate packages. The first package, covering 41.42 km between Dewas and Ujjain, was built at a cost of Rs 842.52 crore. The second package, part of the Ujjain-Garoth section, spans 42.15 km and costs Rs 909.84 crore. The third package covers 47.80 km at a cost of Rs 876.37 crore, while the fourth package spans 46.15 km and was constructed for Rs 823.05 crore.

These ambitious projects were undertaken with a view to managing vehicular traffic arriving from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra during the 'Simhastha Mahaparv'-2028. Due to damage in certain sections of the Ujjain-Garoth route, full-scale traffic operations have not yet commenced on that stretch. Nevertheless, vehicular movement continues unabated along several routes via Ujjain-Chandesari Junction toward Dewas and Indore; from Chandesari Junction via Tapobhumi toward Badnawar and from Chandesari through Ujjain toward the Agar-Shajapur road.

The NHAI had constructed underpasses on both sides of the Badnawar-Tapobhumi-Dewas-Indore road flyover at the Chandesari Junction; however, these have remained non-functional for the past two to three years. They are barely noticeable unless one looks very closely. Villagers explained that both underpasses were built well below ground level, causing them to become waterlogged. Initially, local villagers took the risk of crossing at the Chandesari Junction and brought the issue to the attention of public representatives and concerned officials.

Later, the villagers themselves broke through a wall at the Chandesari Junction to create a passage. The current situation is such that large vehicles frequently pass through from all directions, while villagers also constantly cross the junction. Several drivers noted that unless one exercises extreme caution while driving, an accident is almost inevitable. Inquiries at the Nagjhiri police station revealed an increase in accidents in the area.

When contacted, Shivam Sharma, the NHAI's Ujjain project in-charge, acknowledged that both underpasses at the Chandesari Junction are not operational. He stated that a new proposal will be drafted to construct 500-metre service roads on both sides of the Chandesari Junction, which will spare villagers from having to travel long distances. Regarding the flaws in the original project, he mentioned that he could not comment, as he had been posted to the position only five months ago.