33 test Covid positive in Indore

Indore: As many as 33 patients tested positive out of 2092 sample reports received on Monday. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 1.58% and the total number of positive patients reached 57,770. No death was reported in last 24 hours.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Monday was 798382 and 2056 samples were tested negative. Department has taken 2038 more samples including 1264 for RTPCR testing. As many as 301 patients are under treatment in city. Total 56545 patients have been discharged so far.