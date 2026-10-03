3 Killed After Wheat-Laden Truck’s Brakes Fail, Triggering Multi-Vehicle Crash At MP’s Bherughat | FP photo

Indore\Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The black spot near the Dhamnod turn at Bherughat on the Agra-Mumbai National Highway near Manpur again became the cause of a major accident. Three people died in a horrific accident at 9 pm on Thursday after the brakes of a wheat-laden truck failed.

According to information, the truck loaded with wheat went out of control while descending the slope. Due to brake failure, its speed kept increasing and it turned into a speeding death trap.

The truck first hit two cars, then crossed the divider to the other lane in an attempt to control speed and collided head-on with a truck coming from the Dhamnod side.

SDOP Lalit Sikarwar said that driver Mahadev s/o Ruparam and cleaner Ummedaram s/o Ramuram, both residents of Mensar, Bikaner, Rajasthan, of the truck coming from Dhamnod died on the spot.

Their bodies were badly stuck in the cabin and were pulled out after two and a half hours of effort with the help of three cranes.

The driver and cleaner of the truck whose brakes failed were referred to Indore in critical condition, while two car drivers were injured. A long traffic jam occurred on the ghat after the accident.

Youth falls from bridge while making video

During the accident, Shailendra Vaskale (20), a resident of Kasrawad, was making a video of the spot. While crossing the divider in the dark, he could not see the gap between the dividers and fell from the bridge, leading to his death.

Traffic jams occurred twice on Friday as well. Two trucks broke down while climbing the ghat in the morning and afternoon, causing a long jam towards Dhar district, which was cleared by Manpur police.