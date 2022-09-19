3-day `Jitiya' parv of Maithil Samaj ends

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After 36 hours of waterless fasting, the three-day Jitiya Mahavrat observed by the women of Maithil Samaj in the city came to an end with `Paaran' ritual on Sunday evening. As soon as the time of `Paaran' came, the fasting women took bath and worshipped Goddesses `Jitvahan' and offered cucumber, `onkari', paan, makhan, fruits and sweets to the deity.

Thereafter, the fasting women blessed their children with long life, healthy and happy life.

Sharda Jha, a resident of Tulsi Nagar, who has been observing the Jitiya fast for the last 18 years, blessed her son living in America after the `Paaran' ritual through a video call and blessed him with a long and happy life.

At the homes of the fasting women of the Maithil samaj, different types of dishes had been prepared by their families, which the fasting women took after the `Paaran'.

KK Jha, of Maithil Samaj said that the three-day long Jitiya Mahavrat started with a bath on Friday in which the fasting women took Maruva's roti, `Jhimuni' (Turai) vegetable and Noni's greens as Prasad.

Maithil Samajik Manch, an organisation of Maithil Samaj in the city, distributed `marua' flour and `jhimni' (Turai vegetable) leaves at the homes of fasting women on the day of `Nahai-Khai.

Jitiya fast is one of the most difficult fasts observed by women of Maithil and other communities living in Bihar, Eastern UP and Jharkhand states.