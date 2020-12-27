293 test positive, 4 deaths in Indore

Indore: As many as 293 patients tested positive out of 4,629 sample reports received on Sunday. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 6.33 percent and the total number of positive patients reached 54,203. Four deaths were also reported due to which the total number of deaths reached to 863 so far. According to the bulletin released by the CMHO, reports of total samples received till Sunday night was 6,45,947. As many as 4,314 samples were tested negative on Sunday.

Department has taken 4,725 more samples for testing including 1371 RT-PCR samples and 3354 Rapid Antigen Tests. As many as 3,227 patients are getting treatment in various city hospitals. Total 50,113 patients have also been discharged so far. As many as 101 patients were added to the discharged patients list on Sunday as reconciliation. The Department has reported 361 patients discharged as well.