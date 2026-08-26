270 Girls Crammed Into Just Three Rooms At Govt Hostel In MP's Khargone As New 500-Bed Facility Awaits Handover | FP photo

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 270 girls are living in just three 10x15-ft rooms at Government High School in Selda village under Bhikangaon tehsil, even as a newly built Kanya Shiksha Parisar with capacity for 500 students stands ready at Saikhedi village.

The girls, from Classes 6 to 11 have enrolled for the 2026-27 academic session. The limited space has created difficulties in sleeping, storing belongings and carrying out daily activities, besides raising concerns over privacy, sanitation and health.

New building awaits handover

The 500-student complex at Saikhedi has been completed, but delays in its handover and inauguration have prevented the girls from being shifted there.

MLA Jhuma Solanki and Bhikangaon SDM recently inspected the existing accommodation at Selda and the newly constructed building at Saikhedi. Solanki expressed displeasure over the situation and informed the collector, assistant commissioner of Tribal Development and other officials.

MLA gives two-day ultimatum

Solanki said repeated requests had failed to bring action. She warned that if the process of shifting the girls did not begin within two days, she would block the collector's way on the Khandwa-Baroda National Highway at Bamnala and raise the issue with him.

Girls to be shifted soon

Tribal Affairs Department assistant commissioner Kavita Arya said, "All the girls of Selda are being sent to Kanya Parisar Saikhedi as soon as possible. The concerned officials have given orders."