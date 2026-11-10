26 Injured In Traditional Hingot War Near Indore As 150 Warriors Exchange Flaming Fireballs, Six Hospitalised | FP photo

With picIndore (Madhya Pradesh): 26 people were injured while celebrating the traditional 'Hingot' war, a kind of fireball fest in Gautampura village in Depalpur tehsil on Monday. Police said that six of the injured are wounded and are undergoing treatment in different hospitals in the district. 150 people from two groups, Turra and Kalgi, took part in the fest.

It is a centuries-old tradition celebrated every year on the second day of Diwali, but this year it was followed on the third day of the festival of lights. It is celebrated in Gautampura village, about 60 km from the district headquarters.

A police force of around 250 personnel was deployed to maintain law and order and ensure public safety. CCTV cameras were also installed at the spot. Thousands of people visit there to see the fest, so arrangements were made to cover the ground with nets from all sides for visitors' safety.

Gautampura police station in-charge Alka Menia informed Free Press that 26 people from both the groups got injured during the 'yuddha'. Six of them are undergoing treatment, and others were discharged after first aid.

According to the villagers, 'Hingot' is a fruit that is plucked and dried, then stuffed with gunpowder and tied to wood. It is then lit up and thrown at each other as part of the tradition of the festival.