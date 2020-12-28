258 new Covid cases, 4 deaths in Indore

Indore: At least 258 patients tested positive out of 5,338 sample reports received on Monday. The rate of positive patients was recorded at 4.83 percent and the total number of positive patients reached 54,461. Four deaths were also reported in last 24 hours taking the toll to 867 so far.

According to the bulletin released by the CMHO, reports of total samples received till Monday night was 6,51,285. As many as 5,069 samples were tested negative on Monday. The department has taken 5,176 more samples for testing including 2,234 RT-PCR samples. As many as 3,104 patients are getting treatment in various city hospitals. Total 50,490 patients have been discharged so far. As many as 76 patients were added to the discharged patients list on Monday as reconciliation. The department has reported 301 patients discharged as well.