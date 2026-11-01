24-Year-Old Man Dies By Suicide At De-Addiction Centre In Indore, Around 50 Inmates Flee In Panic; Police Probe Alleged Negligence | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old man allegedly died by suicide at a de-addiction centre near Agrasen Square under Raoji Bazaar police station limits on Saturday, triggering panic among other inmates, more than 50 of whom fled the facility, police said. A video showing several inmates leaving the centre by unlocking the main gate and scaling the boundary wall has gone viral on social media.

The deceased had been admitted to Pehchaan De-addiction Centre around a month ago. According to the police, he went to the washroom in the morning, saying he was going to take a bath. When he did not come out for nearly an hour, a security guard became suspicious. The guard broke open the door and found Lodhi hanging inside. He was rushed to MY Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

His brother-in-law said that the family members had deposited money at the centre on Saturday morning. However, shortly afterwards, they received information about his death. The family has alleged negligence by the centre's management and raised questions about its functioning.

Raoji Bazaar police station in-charge Manish Mishra said that the reason behind the suicide was yet to be ascertained, and no suicide note was found at the spot. He said that other inmates panicked when the centre's staff took his body to the hospital and fled through the main gate and over the boundary wall.

The centre's management initially informed the police that around 70 inmates had escaped. However, a check of the attendance register put the number around 50. Several inmates have reportedly reached their homes, and the police are contacting their families.

The police have registered a 'merg' and started an investigation. CCTV footage from the centre is being examined to establish the circumstances surrounding his death and the escape of the inmates.