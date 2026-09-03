24 Officers Graduate From MCTE In MP’s Mhow; Capt Neha Sharma Tops Course | FP photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE), Mhow, held the convocation ceremony of the Graduate Entry Equipment Orientation (GEEO-59) course on Sep 2.

Lt Gen Vivek Dogra, SM, Signal Officer-in-Chief (SO-in-C) and Colonel Commandant, Corps of Signals, presided over the ceremony.

A total of 24 officers received Post Graduate Diplomas in Information and Communication Technology from the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Nagpur.

Lt Gen Dogra highlighted the critical role of communications in network-centric warfare and the convergence of emerging technologies.

He urged the officers to keep pace with evolving challenges through continuous learning and operational excellence and appreciated MCTE’s instructional staff for preparing them for an increasingly technology-driven Army.

MCTE Commandant Lt Gen Praveen Bakshi, VSM, congratulated the officers and stressed translating the knowledge and skills acquired during the course into operational capability.

Capt Neha Sharma topped the Order of Merit and received the Commandant’s Trophy and SO-in-C Gold Medal for outstanding all-round performance. Other award winners were also felicitated.

MCTE specialises in research and training in Artificial Intelligence, Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations, Cyber Security and Electronic Warfare, preparing the Corps of Signals for future warfare.