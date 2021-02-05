22 test Covid positive, no death reported in Indore

Indore: As many as 22 patients tested positive out of 2589 sample reports received on Friday. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 0.85 percent and the total number of positive patients reached 57669. No death was reported inlast 24 hours, so death toll remains 924.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Friday was 7,92,271. As many as 2563 samples were tested negative. Department has taken 2599 more samples including 1149 for RT-PCR testing. As many as 318 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 56427 patients have been discharged so far.