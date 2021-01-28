22 test Covid positive, no death in Indore

Indore: As many as 22 patients tested positive out of 2,339 sample reports received on Thursday. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 0.94 percent and the total number of positive patients reached 57399. No death was reported on the day. According to the bulletin released by the CMHO, reports of total samples received till Thursday was 7,72,939.

As many as 2310 samples were tested negative on Thursday. Department has taken 2363 more samples for testing-- 1352 RTPCR samples and 1011 for Rapid Antigen Tests. As many as 449 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 56026 patients have been discharged so far.