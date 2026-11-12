20 Days After Inauguration, Narmada Lift Irrigation Water Yet To Reach 66 Sardarpur Villages |

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Even 20 days after the inauguration of the Narmada Micro Lift Irrigation Project, farmers in 66 villages of Sardarpur Assembly constituency are still awaiting irrigation water.

Expressing displeasure, MLA Pratap Grewal wrote to the principal secretary of the Narmada Valley Development Department and Dhar collector on Thursday, demanding immediate water supply and repair of leaking pipelines.

Grewal stated that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the incomplete irrigation projects covering Sardarpur, Jhabua, Petlawad and Thandla on Oct 24.

At a review meeting held in Sardarpur on Nov 2, departmental officials assured that water would reach all 66 villages within eight days. However, 10 days later, farmers in several villages were still struggling to irrigate their crops.

Pipeline leaks worsen farmers' problems

Grewal said complaints of pipeline leakages were being received from several locations, resulting in water wastage and further difficulties for farmers. He demanded immediate repairs to ensure uninterrupted irrigation supply.

The MLA said providing irrigation water was the government's responsibility. He warned that if water supply was not restored to all 66 villages within the next eight days, he would launch an agitation with affected farmers. Grewal said the government and administration would be held responsible for the agitation.