2 test positive, no death in Indore

Indore: Only 2 persons were tested positive out of 11,676 samples here on Friday. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 0.02 percent. With this, the total number of positive patients in the city reached 1,53,004. No death was reported on Friday , so the total number of deaths remains at 1391.

According to the bulletin released by the CMHO, reports of total samples received till Friday was 21,05,431. As many as 11674 samples were tested negative on Friday.

As many as 20 patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 1,51,593 patients have been discharged so far including the 4 discharged on Friday.