19 test corona positive in Indore

INDORE: As many as 19 patients tested positive out of 1,669 sample reports received on Sunday. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 1.15%and total number of positive cases reached 57,737. No death was reported, so toll remains 924.

According to the CMHO bulletin, total samples received till Sunday was 796290 and 1647 samples were tested negative. Department has taken 1776 more samples for testing including 582 for RTPCR. As many as 315 patients are getting treatment. Total 56,498 patients have been discharged so far.