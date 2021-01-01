183 test positive, 3 deaths in Indore

Indore: First day of 2021 brought relief from Covid as cases dropped below 200 after 44 days. As many as 183 patients tested positive out of 4395 reports received on Friday. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 4.16 percent and total number of positive patients reached 55320. Three deaths were reported taking toll to 880. According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Friday was 668894. As many as 4204 samples were tested negative on Friday. Department has taken 4495 more samples for testing including 2001 RTPCR samples. As many as 2835 patients are getting treatment. Total 51605 patients have been discharged so far. As many as 50 were added to discharged patients list on Friday reconciliation.