1,816 Kg Dairy Analogue Products Worth ₹4.72 Lakh Seized In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Food Safety Administration seized approximately 1,816 kilograms of dairy analogue food products, valued at an estimated Rs 4.72 lakh, from various establishments during inspections conducted on Wednesday.

The action was taken following the Madhya Pradesh government's order banning the manufacture, storage, sale, supply, distribution and use of dairy analogues and non-dairy food products that give the impression of being genuine dairy products.

On the instructions of District Collector Shivam Verma, officials inspected several food establishments and collected samples for laboratory testing.

At Umapati Industries in Palda, officials found low-fat paneer being manufactured and packed.

Around 450 kilograms of paneer worth Rs1.17 lakh was seized until the laboratory report is received. Officials found poor drainage, dirty walls and improper storage of raw materials.

Required reports on nutritional information and water used in production were also unavailable. Due to unsuitable manufacturing conditions, the paneer production unit was ordered to stop operations immediately.

At Narayan Dairy in village Akwi, Mhow, 350 kilograms of paneer worth around Rs1.05 lakh was seized, and three samples were collected.

Officials also seized around 716 kilograms of dairy analogue mawa worth Rs2 lakh from Mohani Mawa Bhandar in Nanda Nagar, alongside 300 kilograms of mawa worth Rs50,000 from Shri Balaji Trading on Bholaram Ustad Marg.

Food samples from all the establishments have been sent for testing. Further action will be taken under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, after the laboratory reports are received.