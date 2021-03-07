166 test positive, one death in Indore

Indore: As many as 166 patients tested positive out of 2,199 sample reports received on Sunday. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 7.55%. Total number of positive patients reached 60,886. One death was reported in the city taking the toll to 936. According to the bulletin , reports of total samples received till Sunday was 8,48,054. As many as 2005 samples were tested negative on Sunday. Department took 2202 more samples including 2155 for RTPCR testing. As many as 1353 patients are getting treatment in various hospitals. Total 58597 patients have been discharged so far.