165 new Covid cases in Indore

Indore: As many as 165 patients tested positive out of 1,913 sample reports received on Saturday. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 8.63%. Total number of positive cases reached 59,617. No death was reported. According to the bulletin, reports of total samples received till Saturday was 8,32,152. As many as 1702 samples were tested negative on Saturday. Department took 1915 more samples including 1884 RTPCR for testing.

As many as 854 patients are getting treatment now. Total 57730 patients have been discharged so far.