148 new cases, 2 deaths in Indore

Indore: As many as 148 patients tested positive out of 4418 sample reports received on Thursday. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 3.35% and the total number of positive patients reached 56,254. Two deaths were reported due to which the total number of deaths reached 902, so far.

According to the CMHO bulletin, reports of total samples received till Thursday was 6,97,139. As many as 4258 samples were tested negative on Thursday. Department has taken 4,421 more samples for testing including 1206 RT-PCR samples and 3215 Rapid Antigen Tests.

As many as 2,495 patients are going under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 52857 patients have been discharged so far. Department has reported 214 patients discharged as well.