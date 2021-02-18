126 patients test positive in Indore

Indore: Number of positive cases of COVID 19 has increased over 100 again after 41 days. As many as 126 patients tested positive out of 1894 sample reports received on Thursday. Over 100 cases was recorded on January 9 when 145 were tested positive. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 6.65 percent and the total number of positive patients reached 58490. No death was reported due to which the total number of deaths remained 927, so far.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Thursday was 816480. As many as 1755 samples were tested negative on Thursday. Department has taken 1973 more samples for testing including 1575 RTPCR samples and 398 Rapid Antigen Tests. As many as 483 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 57080 patients have been discharged so far.