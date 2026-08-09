11-Year-Old’s Suicide At Tribal Hostel Sparks Unrest In MP's Aalirajpur | FP photo

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): An 11-year-old student allegedly died by suicide under suspicious circumstances at the Government Senior Tribal Boys Hostel in Chandpur village under Aalirajpur district, triggering unrest among students. The student, identified as Dumesh Kalesh, was staying at the hostel.

A large number of students gathered outside the hostel. The SDM, SDOP, tehsildar and police reached the spot, while Jobat MLA Sena Mahesh Patel also arrived to assess the situation.

Students alleged that Dumesh’s death was not a suicide and raised suspicions about the hostel warden. They claimed the rope used to hang his body did not belong to the hostel.

They further alleged that the warden would arrive drunk at night, rag students, lock them in a room, scold them and threaten to expel them from school if they complained.

Students said three people, including Nitin and Lal Singh, were in the room at the time of the incident. The room was locked and police broke it open. The peon had the key. Around 50 students from Classes 9 to 12 live in the hostel.

Patel termed the incident serious and demanded an impartial investigation to establish the cause of death. She stressed regular inspections of security, medical facilities, cleanliness, food quality and emergency arrangements at hostels.

Police sent the body for post-mortem examination and registered a case. CCTV footage is being examined. The administration announced additional staff at the hostel and counselling for students.