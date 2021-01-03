107 test corona positive, 3 deaths in Indore

Indore: As many as 107 patients tested positive out of 4,206 sample reports received on Sunday. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 2.54% and total number of positive patients reached 55,582. Three deaths were reported taking the toll to 887. According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Sunday was 6,77,775. As many as 4082 samples were tested negative on Sunday. Department has taken 4135 more samples for testing including 1013 RTPCR tests. As many as 2,498 patients are getting treatment. Total 52197 patients have been discharged so far.

As many as 122 patients were added to the discharged patients list on Sunday reconciliation. Department has reported 210 patients discharged as well.