100 women to break stereotype and drive e-rickshaws in Indore

Indore: Is Indore ready to take up the pink revolution and break stereotypes? Oh yes! About 100 women e-rickshaw drivers are all set to begin their first drive and break the stereotype that has stopped them from driving e-rickshaws in the city till date.

Under the initiative taken up by Atal Indore City Transport Services Limited (AICTSL), 100 e-rickshaws connecting various areas to i-bus will be launched by Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Saturday. This is the first such initiative in the state.

Interacting to help women break the stereotype while staying safe and confident, NLP (Neuro-linguistic programming) instructor Manisha Gaur discussed the possible challenges for women and guided them on handling their job.

“Women are rightly worried, but they are smart, calm and composed, so they can eventually transform the scenario of the city,” Manisha said. She explained that women often face harassment and teasing whenever they break a stereotype.

“It is bound to happen, but we can counter these challenges and turn criticism into appreciation by replying back sweetly and concentrating only on our job,” Manisha said. A motivating example was shared citing how eventually men often opt for women drivers even if the charges are higher in some cities as they are more trustworthy and better at their job.

The large group of women have bought their e-rickshaws and are ready to take charge and transform the face of the city.

The e-rickshaws that will be run by women are equipped with free Wi-Fi, radio FM, digital payment, ticketing by ETM machine, GPS tracking, and mobile charging facility for the convenience of passengers. These e-rickshaws will be monitored by the AiCTSL Control Centre (Transit Management Centre) and e-rickshaw drivers can access supervisors of the respective routes for the convenience. This e-rickshaw will run 85 km after charging for 3 hours.

Routes for e-rickshaw

1. Futi Kothi to Annapurna temple

2. Railway Station to Pipliana

3. Collector office from Marimata square

4. Gauri Nagar to Robot Square

5. Azad Nagar to Shani Mandir, Juni Indore

6. Khajrana intersection to Pardeshipura

7. Jain Nursery to Scheme 78

8. Jain Nursery to Vijay Nagar Police Station

9. Tulsi Nagar to Vijay Nagar Police Station

10. Collector Office to Piplia Rao Ring Road, Gurudwara