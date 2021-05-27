Zydus Cadila seeks DCGI nod for clinical trial of monoclonal antibodies cocktail that can neutralise COVID-19 infection

Zydus Cadila on Thursday said that it had sought DCGI approval to undertake clinical trials for a monoclonal antibodies cocktail that can neutralise COVID-19 infection.

"Zydus is currently seeking permission to initiate phase 1/3 human clinical trials from the DCGI... ZRC-3308, a cocktail of two SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) can emerge as one of the main treatments for mild COVID 19," Cadila Healthcare said in a regulatory filing.

With the product still at a testing stage, there is not much information yet about pricing or availability. Earlier this week however, the antibody combination of Casirivimab and Imdevimab became available in India to treat COVID-19 positive patients with mild or moderate symptoms before they deteriorate further or require hospitalisation. Manufactured by CIPLA, the price of each dose is Rs. 59,000. And according to officials one dose is usually enough.

On Wednesday, an 84-year-old COVID-19 patient was discharged from Gurugram's Medanta Hospital after having received the single-dose infusion-based treatment. He became the first patient in India to receive monoclonal antibody therapy.

