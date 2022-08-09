e-Paper Get App

Zomato rider crushed to the death on Delhi-Faridabad highway

The deceased was identified as 32-year-old Narender. He was a resident of Vishwakarma Colony and was working as a Zomato rider.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, August 09, 2022, 11:23 AM IST
Zomato rider crushed to the death on Delhi-Faridabad highway | Photo: Representative Image

A Zomato rider, was found dead in front of the Tughlakabad Metro station on the Delhi-Faridabad highway on Sunday. It is suspected that he got involved in an accident that led him to death.

According to the police, they received information regarding the dead body on Sunday night at 11.56.

His head was reportedly crushed by the other vehicle. Some manjha (glass powder-coated kite flying string) was also found stuck on the paddle of the motorcycle.

It is suspected that the deceased did not notice the manjha and had fallen on the road. The other vehicles coming behind him had hit him. Manjha was not found stuck in any part of the body of the deceased.

Legal action has been initiated into the matter.

